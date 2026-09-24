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Home / Punjab / 'ED officials only eat, drink and call for mattresses': Sisodia terms GMADA raid BJP's 'war against Punjabis'

'ED officials only eat, drink and call for mattresses': Sisodia terms GMADA raid BJP's 'war against Punjabis'

AAP's Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia says the the PM has unleashed the ED on Punjab after Nitin Nabin-led Nasha Mukt Yatra failed to draw crowds

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:04 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. File photo
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The Punjab affairs in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Manish Sisodia, has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a war against Punjab and Punjabis, after the BJP failed to find any traction amongst voters.

Reacting to the 50-hour-long search and surveillance operation by Enforcement Directorate at the office of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), which ended this afternoon, Sisodia said that the ED should be rechristened from Enforcement Directorate to PM Modi’s “Employed Dacoits”.

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“The PM sent his party president Nitin Nabin to start a Nasha Mukt Yatra in the poll-bound Punjab. This yatra failed to get any public response, and even during the BJP president’s programme, two-thirds of the chairs remained vacant. Each day, the yatra cannot even garner support of 400 people. Realising that this would not bode well for the BJP in the upcoming elections, the PM has unleashed the ED on Punjab. As many as 4,000 ED officials are in Punjab with the sole mandate given to them to wean away people from AAP,” said Sisodia.

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He alleged that the ED raids continued for two days at several locations, including the residences of some of their leaders and workers, besides officers of the government. “Everywhere the persons who were being probed asked the ED officers the reason for being subjected to search and survey, but the ED has no answers. They only eat, drink and call for mattresses, get pictures clicked to set a political agenda for their political bosses. Nothing has been found from anyone,” claimed the AAP leader.

Related: Mohali raids: AAP gheraoes ED teams at GMADA office, alleges political pressure ahead of Punjab polls

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ED raid on GMADA ends after 2 days; 30 bags of records, hard discs of scanned papers taken away

He said that AAP had provided the most honest governance and declared that the BJP could subject them to as much scrutiny as it wanted, but it would find nothing against AAP leaders.

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