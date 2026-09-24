ED raid on GMADA ends after 36 hours; 30 bags of records, hard discs of scanned papers taken away

A 36-hour-long search and surveillance by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office in Mohali ended around 11.30 am on Thursday.

As hundreds of AAP leaders and workers gathered outside the GMADA building and raised slogans against the BJP, the ED team had to be escorted out of the office up to the Chandigarh border by the police.

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Sources said the ED team took over 30 bags of seized documents and hard discs of scanned documents with them. The central agency is learnt to have gathered “substantial material” to proceed in the investigations.

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Sources said no GMADA official has been taken into custody by the ED. Top officials of GMADA, including the Secretary Housing Vikas Garg, were back to work. It is further learnt that on the basis of the documents seized, the ED would summon the officials in the coming days.