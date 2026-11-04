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Home / Punjab / ED raids AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora's residences in Moga

ED raids AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora's residences in Moga

Associates allege action aimed at pressuring legislator to join BJP or SAD; party has renominated her for 2027 Assembly polls

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 10:37 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning raided the two residences of Moga AAP MLA and party’s Punjab women’s wing president Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora.

The searches began around 6 am, months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, for which the AAP has already renominated her from the Moga constituency.

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According to information available, ED teams, reportedly from its Delhi and Chandigarh units, reached both premises early in the morning. The MLA was present at one of the residences when the officials arrived and was being questioned. Security personnel cordoned off the areas as AAP supporters gathered outside and raised slogans against the central agency and the BJP.

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The searches at both premises were continuing till the time of filing this report.

There was no official word on the case in which the agency had launched the searches. Neither the ED nor the MLA’s family had issued a statement so far.

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Close associates of the MLA alleged that the action was aimed at pressuring her to join the BJP or the SAD, drawing parallels with the case of Jalalabad MLA Raminder Singh Awla.

“Both the Akali Dal and the BJP, jointly or separately, do not have a potential candidate to field in Moga,” alleged Jagdev Singh, a close associate of the MLA.

Local AAP leaders also termed the action politically motivated, alleging that it was intended to put pressure on the party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Dr Arora’s tenure had earlier come under scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities levelled by a former aide. She had dismissed the charges as a conspiracy by disgruntled elements and political opponents to tarnish her image.

There was, however, no indication from the ED whether Wednesday’s searches were linked to those allegations.

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