ED raids Ferozepur property dealer’s residence, probe continues

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out a raid at the residence of a city-based property dealer as part of an ongoing investigation.

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As per information, the ED team arrived at the residence of Joginder Singh Chawla at around 6:20 am in two vehicles and initiated their proceedings. Soon after reaching the premises, officials secured the main entrance and restricted movement in and out of the house while carrying out the search operation.

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It is pertinent to mention here that Chawla is engaged in the property business and is also associated with a ready-made garments shop in the city. ED officials reportedly examined documents and conducted inquiries inside the residence.

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The raid continued throughout the day, with officials not allowing outsiders to enter the premises. Till the filing of this report, the ED team was still present at the location and the investigation was underway.

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate declined to comment besides the reasons behind the raid had not been officially disclosed till late evening.