DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / ED raids Ferozepur property dealer’s residence, probe continues

ED raids Ferozepur property dealer’s residence, probe continues

article_Author
Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 08:31 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The house of property dealer Joginder Singh Chawla. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out a raid at the residence of a city-based property dealer as part of an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

As per information, the ED team arrived at the residence of Joginder Singh Chawla at around 6:20 am in two vehicles and initiated their proceedings. Soon after reaching the premises, officials secured the main entrance and restricted movement in and out of the house while carrying out the search operation.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that Chawla is engaged in the property business and is also associated with a ready-made garments shop in the city. ED officials reportedly examined documents and conducted inquiries inside the residence.

Advertisement

The raid continued throughout the day, with officials not allowing outsiders to enter the premises. Till the filing of this report, the ED team was still present at the location and the investigation was underway.

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate declined to comment besides the reasons behind the raid had not been officially disclosed till late evening.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts