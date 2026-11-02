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Home / Punjab / ED raids former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora’s Hoshiarpur residence

ED raids former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora’s Hoshiarpur residence

Officials seek documents; lawyer says agency has not disclosed purpose of search

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:49 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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ED conducts raid at residence of Punjab Congress leader Sunder Sham Arora in Hoshiarpur. ANI photo
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a search at the Hoshiarpur residence of former Punjab Industries Minister and senior Congress leader Sunder Sham Arora.

According to information, ED officials reached Arora’s residence around 5 am and cordoned off the premises before beginning the search operation. The operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

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Arora’s counsel, advocate HS Saini, said he had interacted with the officials and learnt that the team had arrived from the ED’s Chandigarh office. However, the officials had not disclosed the purpose of the search, though they had sought certain documents, he added.

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The latest action comes after the Income Tax Department had earlier conducted an extensive search at Arora’s residence, which lasted nearly three days, or around 62 hours.

At the time, Arora had claimed that the Income Tax action was linked to his son’s property business. He had also maintained that the officials had found nothing illegal during the search.

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The reason for the ED operation and the nature of the documents sought by the agency were not immediately known.

The ED had not issued any official statement till the filing of this report.

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