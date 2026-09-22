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Home / Punjab / ED raids GMADA office in Mohali, seals 3 floors; records of Remigate, other cases seized

ED raids GMADA office in Mohali, seals 3 floors; records of Remigate, other cases seized

Top GMADA officials questioned; ED probing alleged irregularities in CLUs, land acquisitions, benefits to private realtors and property auctions

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:33 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The GMADA office in Phase 8, Mohali. Tribune file photo
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Teams of the Enforcement Directorate, accompanied by a strong posse of CRPF personnel, raided the GMADA office in Mohali on Tuesday.

The central agency sleuths seized records pertaining to the Remigate case, besides other cases involving allegedly wrongful grant of change of land use (CLU) permissions to private builders.

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At least three floors were sealed, while the mobile phones of top officials were taken into custody.

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Sources said senior GMADA officials, including the Estate Officer, Additional Chief Administrator and Chief Engineer, were called to the room of the Secretary, Housing, and were being questioned.

Officials said the ED was probing several alleged irregularities, including land acquisitions, change of land use cases, alleged benefits extended to private realtors and auction of properties.

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Some officials are expected to be taken into custody for further questioning, sources said.

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