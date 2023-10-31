ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Chandigarh/New Delhi, October 31
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple places in Punjab, including on the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs-linked money-laundering investigation, official sources said.
Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel, sources said.
The premises linked to SAS Nagar AAP MLA Singh, 61, are also being covered, they said.
The ED action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
