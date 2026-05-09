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Home / Punjab / ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora's residence for 3rd time amid ongoing probe

ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora's residence for 3rd time amid ongoing probe

CM Bhagwant Mann slams repeated ED raids on Arora, says 'Punjab will not bow down to pressure tactics'

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:06 AM May 09, 2026 IST
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Around eight vehicles of the ED officials were seen parked outside Sanjeev Arora's residence during the operation.
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted fresh searches against Punjab Industries and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora as part of a money laundering investigation.

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The ED team raided Arora's official residence in Chandigarh at 5 am, according to sources. Around eight vehicles of ED officials were seen parked outside the residence during the operation.

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The latest action marks the third raid at Arora’s residence.

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In April, the ED had raided Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Arora had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.

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The MLA from Ludhiana West was raided by the ED in 2024 too in a money laundering case linked to alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects. Arora was then a Rajya Sabha MP.

Meanwhile, reacting to the raids, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a post on X, said that the ED had again conducted searches at Sanjeev Arora’s residence. He said it was the third time in a year and the second time in a month that such action had been taken. He added that despite repeated raids, nothing had been found so far.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann further said that “Punjab is the land of Gurus and Bhagat Singh” and asserted that it would not bow down, adding that the state would “end such political actions”, referring to what he called an “ED-BJP alliance.”

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