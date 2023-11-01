Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 31

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted a search at the Sector 71 house of AAP MLA from Mohali Kulwant Singh reportedly regarding the Delhi liquor policy case and money laundering allegations.

14-hour raid ends Sources said Kulwant Singh was not home at the time but reached later from Delhi

After the 14-hour raid, he said nothing objectionable was found during the search

Seven officials, along with CRPF personnel, reached the house around 7.15 am. Sources said Kulwant Singh was not at home at that time but reached later. The backside entry of the house was later locked. The officials remained tight-lipped over the development. According to his affidavit filed with the ECI ahead of the 2022 Assembly poll, Kulwant Singh (61) was among the richest candidates in the state with declared assets worth Rs 254.68 crore. The ED move comes a day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked CM Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against the legislator’s real estate company, Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), as two of its projects allegedly violated environmental norms.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia tweeted, “After summoning Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, now the ED has started working on the Punjab link of the liquor scam. This exercise is necessary to expose the Rs 550-crore ‘corruption’ in the Punjab excise scam in which CM Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Cheema are main culprits and the main beneficiary is the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Kulwant Singh reportedly reached home from Delhi around 3.15 pm, but remained tightlipped over the development. Sources said ED officials searched five locations in Mohali till late in the evening, including two JLPL offices in Sector 82 and 66.

After the 14 hour raid, MLA Kulwant Singh said, "Nothing objectionable was found during the search. I have furnished all the documents related to my property and assets. I replied to all their questions. I repeatedly asked them the reason for the raid. Their only reply was that it is a part of their duty."

