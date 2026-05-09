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Home / Punjab / ED searches continue beyond 48 hours in Punjab land 'fraud' probe; Gohal's 40-hour grilling ends

ED searches continue beyond 48 hours in Punjab land 'fraud' probe; Gohal's 40-hour grilling ends

Search and seizure operations still underway at multiple locations; probe into alleged land-use approvals fraud and money laundering continues

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:10 AM May 09, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard near the lifts as an Enforcement Directorate raid is carried out at Flat No 906, Western Towers, Chajju Majra near Kharar in Mohali on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of alleged liaison agent Nitin Gohal at Western Towers in Kharar concluded in the wee hours of Saturday, around 1 am, while search and seizure operations at other locations continued even after more than 48 hours.

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Eyewitnesses said ED officials, accompanied by CRPF personnel, left Gohal’s ninth-floor flat with certain documents in three vehicles.

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Sources said Gohal, who did not step out of the house during the operation, was “left shaken and drained” after more than 40 hours of questioning and what they described as “house arrest”.

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Gohal’s flat at Western Towers came under the spotlight after videos showing two bags of cash allegedly being thrown from the balcony surfaced on social media as ED officials arrived for the raid.

In an official statement, the ED said Rs 21 lakh in cash packed in two bags was thrown from the balcony of the ninth-floor flat and later recovered.

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ED officials alleged that Gohal “helped” builders who had “defaulted” on payment of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) fees and arranged “political protection” for them.

Sources confirmed that the raid at the Phase-4 residence of alleged liaison agent Pritpal Singh Dhindsa, a Mohali-based businessman, was still underway on Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the ED claimed to have recovered more than Rs 1 crore in cash and incriminating documents from the raided locations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Locations in Mohali, New Chandigarh and Chandigarh linked to the Suntec City project, Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Builders, Dhir Constructions and their associates are being searched under the provisions of the PMLA.

The ED launched an investigation into an alleged Change of Land Use (CLU) scam in Mohali and Punjab. The multi-crore probe focuses on allegations of fraudulent CLU approvals, real estate fraud and money laundering allegedly carried out in collusion with real estate firms, politicians, state government functionaries and liaison agents.

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