ED searches Gulmohar Township project over 'plot allotment irregularities'

The Gulmohar Township case has resurfaced, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting searches linked to the project and its promoters over alleged irregularities in industrial plot allotments, bringing the role of Industries Department officials under scrutiny.

The searches are linked to disproportionate cases registered in connection with former minister Sunder Shyam Arora and alleged irregularities in PSIEC plot allotments.

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Senior IAS officers who were posted in the Industries Department during the period of the alleged scams are also under the scanner.

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It may be mentioned that in 2023, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) had registered a criminal case against former minister Sunder Shyam Arora, an IAS officer and 10 government officials for transferring an industrial plot to a realtor company and allowing it to establish a township by dividing the plots.

Three owners of the realtor firm, Gulmohar Township Private Limited, had also been booked in connection with the case.

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The VB arrested seven PSIEC officials for allegedly conniving with one another to provide undue benefit to the realtor firm. However, the officials were reinstated and the project was given the go-ahead by the state government.

The Punjab Government had allotted 25 acres of land to Anand Lamps Limited through a sale deed in 1987. The land was later transferred to a firm named Signify Innovations.

Signify Innovations subsequently sold the plot to Gulmohar Township through a sale deed after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC).

In March 2021, the then Industry and Commerce Minister Sunder Shyam Arora forwarded a letter received from Gulmohar Township to the then MD of PSIDC, seeking further bifurcation of plots.

The MD, PSIDC, subsequently constituted a departmental committee to examine the realtor firm's proposal.

The committee approved the firm's proposal to bifurcate 12 plots into 125, without taking into consideration the proposal report, project report, articles of association and memorandum of association. In addition, the committee recommended the proposal of Gulmohar Township without consulting the Punjab Pollution Control Board and Municipal Corporation.