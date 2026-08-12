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Home / Punjab / ED seeks action against Punjab AAP leaders’ close aide

ED seeks action against Punjab AAP leaders’ close aide

Agency says man influenced postings, land deals

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav seeking action against a man allegedly close to senior AAP leaders. The agency accused him of running a network that interfered with transfers and postings of government officials, influenced policy decisions and was involved in questionable land deals and arms licence approvals.

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The letter was prepared during an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case registered against a Chandigarh-based housing society and its associates. The ED said searches were conducted between May 7 and 10 at multiple premises linked to the accused, during which nearly Rs 21 lakh in cash was seized.

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According to the letter, WhatsApp chats retrieved from his devices allegedly showed coordination with associates to influence postings of IAS, IPS, PCS and DSP-rank officers. More than 20 such instances between 2023 and 2026 were cited.

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The ED also alleged interference in tender conditions, licensing matters and land transactions, including undervaluation of a Mohali plot in official records. The chats reportedly contained references to cash payments running into lakhs and hawala transactions.

The agency said the matter warranted examination under the Official Secrets Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the IPC. It asked the DGP to register a case, citing Supreme Court directions on mandatory FIR registration.

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Repeated calls to DGP Gaurav Yadav for comment on the letter went unanswered.

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