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Home / Punjab / ED seeks details from GMADA on Chandigarh Royale City project

ED seeks details from GMADA on Chandigarh Royale City project

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:12 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought a comprehensive record of the Chandigarh Royale City project from GMADA amid payment default allegations.

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A few days ago, the agency had raided multiple premises linked to Chandigarh Royale City Promoters Pvt Ltd (CRCPL) and the Royale Estate Group in Chandigarh, Zirakpur and other parts of Punjab.

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The promoters of the companies, Praveen Kansal and Neeraj Kansal, who were arrested on May 30 from Delhi, have been remanded into judicial custody

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According to sources, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has been asked to give a detailed requisition for documents and clarifications regarding the change of land use (CLU) and the colony development licence granted to Chandigarh Royale City Private Limited for a residential project in Dera Bassi’s Karala village.

The investigation comes against the backdrop of long-standing disputes between the promoter and GMADA over external development charges and payments.

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The company had earlier claimed to have deposited around Rs 32.76 crore while alleging discrepancies in demands from the authority.

In July 2025, the Punjab Police registered a case involving allegations of fraud, criminal conspiracy and submission of dishonoured cheques for Rs 32.67 crore.

The agency subsequently raided the premises linked to the Royale Estate Group and promoters in Chandigarh, Mohali and other areas under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators are examining alleged diversion of project funds, alongside outstanding dues to GMADA.

A source said officials of GMADA accounts branch and the Department of Town and Country Planning are regularly being called to the ED office in this regard.

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