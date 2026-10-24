ED seeks FIR against GMADA officials, over Rs 57-crore dues waiver

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the state police seeking registration of an FIR against senior officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and directors of Delhi-based Remigate Buildestates Pvt Ltd over alleged irregularities in land dealings and the waiver of nearly Rs 57 crore in dues to the company, which is developing a 1.13-acre food court site in Sector 62, Mohali.

Highly placed sources said the central agency’s communication was based partly on a statement by GMADA Chief Engineer Ajay Garg, who was questioned in August. The ED is investigating the circumstances surrounding the waiver, which was approved at a GMADA Authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman KAP Sinha. The site had been auctioned to Remigate for Rs 32.50 crore in September 2015.

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In August, the ED questioned Ajay Garg, former Chief Engineer Sunil Kansal and then Estate Officer Hardeep Singh, seeking records and documentary evidence as part of its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

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Sources said the agency had also cited documents and findings from its approximately 50-hour search at the GMADA office between September 22 and 24. The material is being examined in connection with the alleged irregularities.

According to sources, the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, subsequently withdrew the ₹40-crore waiver granted to the builder after the ED wrote to the Punjab Director General of Police seeking registration of an FIR.

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Acting as the revisional authority, the Principal Secretary dismissed the company’s revision petition and rescinded the February 5, 2026, order passed by GMADA’s appellate authority-cum-Additional Chief Administrator.

Last week, the ED arrested Jagmohan Garg in connection with the Remigate investigation. Garg is the promoter of Tirupati Infraprojects, while Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt Ltd is a linked company controlled by Tirupati’s promoters. He has been remanded to judicial custody.