ED seeks info on accused in Punjabi University scholarship scam

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

Looking into Punjabi University’s multi-crore University Grants Commission (UGC) research scholarship funds scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has demanded the details of the accused from the university.

This includes details regarding their salaries, property and other financial matters. The varsity has decided to seek the ED’s involvement after investigating the matter internally for almost a year and a half.

University officials had identified fake scholarship bills, forged signatures and misappropriation of the UGC scholarship funds in May-June 2021 and thus launched a probe into the matter. They also informed the Punjab Police, which started a parallel investigation and arrested a number of suspects.

As per insiders, the university had identified more than 800 bills, with misappropriation of funds worth over Rs 14 crore. It even probed its documents related to the UGC grants from 2011. Names of 107 individuals were added to the FIR related to the case.

A university official said, “We are planning to seek involvement of a Central investigation agency and have decided to send the matter to the Enforcement Directorate for a proper proper.”

University Registrar Navjot Kaur said the ED had sought the information of the accused, including their bio-data and property details. “We are preparing the details and will send these to the office concerned,” she said.

