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Home / Punjab / ED seizes Rs 1.75 cr in Pathankot mining case

ED seizes Rs 1.75 cr in Pathankot mining case

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:19 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate, Jalandhar Zonal Office, has seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1.75 crore in the search operations linked to illegal mining from village common land at Bhattian in Pathankot.

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The ED had initiated investigation into the matter after an FIR in this regard was lodged by the Vigilance Bureau in Amritsar against Additional Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Singh. The ADC and eight others are accused with the illegal tranfer of shamlat land in Bhattian village.

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