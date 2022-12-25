ED starts probe in Rs 500 crore panchayat ‘land grab’ case

Tribune News Service

Trouble seems to be brewing for AAP MLA Kulwant Singh as after taking cognisance of The Tribune report on private real estate developers allegedly grabbing panchayat land worth Rs 500 crore in Mohali, the Enforcement Directorate has started probe in the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

According to sources, ED has asked for the record from the government on the issue and especially, sought details of the land in possession of Janta Land Promoters Limited. The real estate company is owned by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh.

In its edition on December 1, The Tribune had reported that around 80 acres of panchayat land worth Rs 500 crore was lying inside the projects of real estate developers in Mohali, Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Bathinda but the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats had failed to recover money from the developers. The land has been in the possession of developers for more than a decade.

In a letter written to the Punjab Government on December 8, T Joseph, Deputy Director of ED, asked the state government that the officer/officials concerned be directed to provide information for initiating action under the provisions of PMLA. It asked for the list of properties belonging to panchayat land pertaining to villages of Mohali, Patiala, Ludhiana and Bathinda districts which is in possession of real estate developers, builders etc.

The ED has sought the names of the companies having possession of the above said panchayat lands and details of complaints filed, if any, with the Vigilance Bureau or any other agencies in respect of the lands or any FIR registered in this matter as per the policy of mega projects provided/acquired by the government for developers.

Apart from that, the ED has laid a special emphasis on projects owned by Janta Land Promoters Limited.

Kulwant Singh said that he has not received any such communication from the ED.

Earlier, Punjab Vigilance Bureau had also started a probe in the matter.

