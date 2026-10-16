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Home / Punjab / ED steps up probe into Rs 500-crore Pathankot panchayat land scam

ED steps up probe into Rs 500-crore Pathankot panchayat land scam

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into an alleged Rs 500-crore panchayat land scam involving illegal mining on 91.75 acres in Pathankot. The agency’s officials visited the headquarters of the Rural Development and Panchayats Department in Mohali over the past two days and seized records linked to the alleged irregularities.

According to agency sources, the ED had seized Rs 1.75 crore in unaccounted cash during searches at 16 locations in Pathankot in July. The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of an investigation into alleged illegal mining and the transfer of shamlat land near the international border. The premises searched included the residence and office of Vijay Kumar Kataruchak, considered close to state Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

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The investigation, based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, concerns alleged illegal excavation of sand and riverbed material from common land in Bhattian village, under the Gol village panchayat in Pathankot district.

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The ED alleges that the mineral-rich land was transferred to private individuals through an order issued by then Additional Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Singh shortly before his retirement. The agency further claimed that Singh was appointed ADC (Rural Development), Pathankot, on a minister’s recommendation just four days before superannuation and issued the disputed order a day before retiring.

The ED said searches yielded documents allegedly linked to illegal mining. Investigators suspect stone crusher firms excavated, purchased, sold and transported sand and riverbed material without requisite permissions or payment of taxes and royalties, causing losses to the state exchequer.

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The agency is also learnt to have obtained documents concerning the sale of 46 kanals of shamlat land in Papri village, Mohali, to private real estate firm Janta Land Promoters Limited. The investigation is continuing.

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