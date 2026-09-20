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Home / Punjab / ED submits status report on Punjab Cricket Association land purchases to High Court

ED submits status report on Punjab Cricket Association land purchases to High Court

Agency told to file report in court Registry; next hearing on October 13

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a preliminary enquiry into allegations of money laundering in the purchase of land by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in Bathinda and Amritsar and submitted its status report in a sealed cover to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Senior Advocate Dheeraj Jain, appearing for the ED, informed the HC that the preliminary enquiry had been conducted and the status report was presented in a sealed cover for the court’s perusal.

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Senior Advocates Vinod Ghai, Puneet Bali and Akshay Bhan, appearing for office-bearers of the PCA and other respondents, objected to the submission and requested the court to hear their objection on the maintainability of the petition before proceeding further on other issues.

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The HC did not peruse the ED’s status report at the hearing and asked Jain to file the same in the Registry along with an appropriate affidavit.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing to October 13.

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The proceedings arise from a petition filed by Rakesh Handa against the PCA and others. In its August 10 order, the HC recorded that Handa had earlier filed a complaint against financial irregularities in the PCA, which had been dismissed by the Ombudsman on March 10, 2026, after his membership of the association had been terminated. The order also recorded the subsequent termination of his life membership by the PCA apex council on May 21, which Handa has challenged, contending that he was not afforded an opportunity of hearing.

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