Enforcement Directorate summons Amarinder, son Raninder in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate office in Jalandhar has summoned senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh and son Raninder Singh on Thursday in a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The summonses were reportedly issued four days ago but the father-son duo is unlikely to appear before the ED officials as Amarinder is admitted to a Mohali hospital for knee surgery.

ED sources, however, maintained that they had not received any application seeking adjournment of the order.

Raninder was first summoned by the ED in July 2016. He was quizzed over the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of the Jacaranda Trust. He again appeared before the ED in November 2020.

The ED probe against him was reportedly linked to the Income Tax Department’s alleged findings that certain assets acquired abroad by him were not disclosed.

ED sources said the summons sent to Amarinder was also in this connection.