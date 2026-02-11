DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Enforcement Directorate summons Amarinder, son Raninder in FEMA case

Enforcement Directorate summons Amarinder, son Raninder in FEMA case

Unlikely to appear on medical grounds

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:09 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former chief minister and BJP leader Capt Amrinder Singh. File photo
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate office in Jalandhar has summoned senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh and son Raninder Singh on Thursday in a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Advertisement

The summonses were reportedly issued four days ago but the father-son duo is unlikely to appear before the ED officials as Amarinder is admitted to a Mohali hospital for knee surgery.

Advertisement

ED sources, however, maintained that they had not received any application seeking adjournment of the order.

Advertisement

Raninder was first summoned by the ED in July 2016. He was quizzed over the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of the Jacaranda Trust. He again appeared before the ED in November 2020.

The ED probe against him was reportedly linked to the Income Tax Department’s alleged findings that certain assets acquired abroad by him were not disclosed.

Advertisement

ED sources said the summons sent to Amarinder was also in this connection.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts