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Home / Punjab / ED summons GLADA chief over CLU approvals

ED summons GLADA chief over CLU approvals

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora. File
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED), widening its investigation into the alleged diversion and change of land use of an industrial plot allotted by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC), has sought an explanation from the Housing Department on why mandatory checks for allowing residential development were bypassed in 2019.

The ED has directed Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) Chief Administrator Vikar Hira to appear in person on September 15 and bring records related to Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL), now known as Hampton Sky Realty Limited and linked to former minister Sanjeev Arora.

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Sources said the agency has also sought records related to Hero Cycles.

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Under the policy, the authority was required to obtain documentary evidence, including sale deeds, transfer records or other supporting documents, showing that 50 per cent of the land had been developed and sold as industrial plots, as required under the agreement with the Department of Industries. Only after this condition was met could the remaining land be used for residential development.

However, the department accepted only a self-undertaking and did not obtain proof of actual implementation on the ground, sources said. Hira did not respond to calls.

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The ED’s latest action follows questioning of Punjab-cadre IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar, who earlier served as Chief Administrator, GLADA.

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