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Home / Punjab / ED summons PSIEC officer in case linked to Punjab minister’s firm

ED summons PSIEC officer in case linked to Punjab minister’s firm

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:01 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora. File photo
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the Chief General Manager of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) next week in connection with the allotment of 40 acres of land to a company linked to minister Sanjeev Arora.

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ED officials have asked him to appear at the agency’s Jalandhar office with records of the property, sanctions and allotment letters issued to the minister’s company Ritesh Properties Industries Limited. The company now works under the banner of Hampton Sky Realty.

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Minister Arora was arrested by the ED from his Chandigarh residence on May 9. He is currently in judicial custody. His bail plea was rejected by the special ED court in Gurugram on June 17 on the grounds that he could temper with the evidence.

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The ED had first raided the properties linked to Arora and his associates in October 2024. His properties were raided again in April while he was away to Europe as part of “Invest Punjab” tour. During the third raid, he was taken into custody.

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