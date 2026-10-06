ED summons Punjabi film personality in Rs 5-crore bribery case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Amardeep Singh Grewal, a prominent Punjabi film personality, for questioning in connection with an alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case in which the name of Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of the Punjab CM, has also cropped up.

Official sources in ED said Grewal was initially asked to appear before High Intensity Unit (HIU) on October 7, for which he sought an adjournment. He has now been asked to appear at the Delhi office of ED on October 9.

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“In the Punjab Chief Minister’s wife bribe case, ED has summoned Amardeep Singh Grewal,” an official source said.

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Grewal is associated with M/s East Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd. He has been associated with Punjabi films, including Maujan Hi Maujan and Snowman, and has overseas production and release linkages, the ED source said. The movies were produced after the AAP government was formed, he added.

The alleged bribery controversy relates to a rape case registered in Amritsar, wherein it was alleged that Grewal had offered to get the investigation scuttled in return for a bribe of Rs 5 crore. Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh had levelled allegations that the bribe was sought on behalf of the CM’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann. She had outright denied the allegations and served a legal notice on the former judge.

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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) subsequently took cognisance of a complaint concerning the allegations and sought an action-taken report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP. The controversy had then reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.