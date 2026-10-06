DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / ED summons Punjabi film personality in Rs 5-crore bribery case

ED summons Punjabi film personality in Rs 5-crore bribery case

Amardeep Singh Grewal is a prominent Punjabi film personality associated with M/s East Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:18 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Amardeep Singh Grewal, a prominent Punjabi film personality, for questioning in connection with an alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case in which the name of Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of the Punjab CM, has also cropped up.

Official sources in ED said Grewal was initially asked to appear before High Intensity Unit (HIU) on October 7, for which he sought an adjournment. He has now been asked to appear at the Delhi office of ED on October 9.

Advertisement

“In the Punjab Chief Minister’s wife bribe case, ED has summoned Amardeep Singh Grewal,” an official source said.

Advertisement

Grewal is associated with M/s East Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd. He has been associated with Punjabi films, including Maujan Hi Maujan and Snowman, and has overseas production and release linkages, the ED source said. The movies were produced after the AAP government was formed, he added.

The alleged bribery controversy relates to a rape case registered in Amritsar, wherein it was alleged that Grewal had offered to get the investigation scuttled in return for a bribe of Rs 5 crore. Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh had levelled allegations that the bribe was sought on behalf of the CM’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann. She had outright denied the allegations and served a legal notice on the former judge.

Advertisement

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) subsequently took cognisance of a complaint concerning the allegations and sought an action-taken report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP. The controversy had then reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts