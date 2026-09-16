ED swoops on call centres in Patiala, Mohali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday night conducted raids at two locations in Mohali and Patiala as part of its investigation into alleged fake call centre operations.

While details of the searches were yet to emerge, senior officials confirmed that two establishments operating from Urban Estate Phase II in Patiala had been sealed during the action. Officials said the call centres had allegedly been functioning for some time and investigators were examining the possible involvement of certain well-connected individuals. ED teams remained at the raid locations till the filing of this report.

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