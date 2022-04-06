Punjab Education Department directive against teachers 'undemocratic'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

Reacting to the Education Department orders of disciplinary action against teachers for protesting outside the residence of Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala, rural government doctors have demanded revocation of the “undemocratic” directive.

Dr Aslam Parvez, state president, Rural Medical Services Association, has demanded intervention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the matter.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting teachers, he said right to protest by the unions couldn’t be curtailed by the government, which seemed to be “bureaucracy-centric than people-centric”. —

#gurmeet singh meet hayer