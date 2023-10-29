Educating society true tribute to Valmiki: Cheema

Amritsar, October 28
Strengthening society through quality education will be a true tribute to Bhagwan Valmiki, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Saturday on the occasion of ‘Valmiki Jayanti’.
Cheema said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would soon inaugurate a Rs 33-crore ‘panorama’ based on the teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki.
