Educating society true tribute to Valmiki: Cheema

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Strengthening society through quality education will be a true tribute to Bhagwan Valmiki, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Saturday on the occasion of ‘Valmiki Jayanti’.

Cheema said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would soon inaugurate a Rs 33-crore ‘panorama’ based on the teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki.

#Bhagwant Mann #Harpal Cheema