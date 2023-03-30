Educating youth our top priority: CM

Chandigarh, March 29
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday handed over job letters to 219 clerks and 26 youngsters on compassionate grounds.
“Idle hands are devil’s workshop. Thus, we are trying our best to ensure that maximum youth get jobs so that they do not fall prey to anti-social elements,” the CM said.
He said the government had given jobs to 27,042 youngsters within a year of assuming the charge of office. Mann said all the posts had been filled on the basis of merit and the government would soon issue a notification to enhance salary by ending the contractual system. He said it’s the era of education and they were working on this front.
