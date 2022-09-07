Fazilka: Education Dept clerk booked for corruption

Moga, September 6
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today registered a corruption case against Sukhwinder Singh, a clerk posted in the district Education Office (Secondary), Fazilka, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.
Ankur Goyal of Abohar had filed a complaint on the anti-graft helpline. An FIR has been registered at the VB police station in Ferozepur.
The complainant alleged that the clerk sought bribe in lieu of releasing the pension of his grandmother, who had retired from the Education Department as a peon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...