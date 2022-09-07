Fazilka: Education Dept clerk booked for corruption

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 6

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today registered a corruption case against Sukhwinder Singh, a clerk posted in the district Education Office (Secondary), Fazilka, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

Ankur Goyal of Abohar had filed a complaint on the anti-graft helpline. An FIR has been registered at the VB police station in Ferozepur.

The complainant alleged that the clerk sought bribe in lieu of releasing the pension of his grandmother, who had retired from the Education Department as a peon.

