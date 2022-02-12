Education infra in tatters: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann today targeted traditional parties, including the SAD, BJP and Congress, saying these have ruined Punjab over the past 70 years. “Unemployment has increased manifold, while the education infrastructure is in a shambles. The youth are forced to go abroad in the absence of job opportunities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mann was forced to halt campaigning for a few minutes after an ‘object’ reportedly hit him in the eye in Attari. Amid reports of foul play, AAP officials said a flower had hit him. He subsequently resumed canvassing. —

#bhagwant mann