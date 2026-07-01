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Home / Punjab / Education Secretary summoned over Scheduled Castes quota policy violation

Education Secretary summoned over Scheduled Castes quota policy violation

Appear in person on July 3, says panel

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:55 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken a suo motu notice of alleged violations of the reservation policy in lecturer recruitment by the Education Department. The commission has summoned the Secretary, School Education Department, to appear in person on July 3.

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According to commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi, the issue came to his notice after the department’s recruitment board issued an advertisement for lecturer posts that allegedly ignored the reservation policy for Scheduled Castes. Acting on that, the commission directed the secretary to explain the matter before it.

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Garhi said the commission was committed to ensuring strict compliance with reservation rules and would take necessary action if violations were confirmed.

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