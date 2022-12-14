Educational parks for Punjab govt schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

The government has decided to establish educational parks in government schools of the state.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said these would bolster creativity among students. Discussion forums and ‘idea sharing points’ would also be set up in those parks to hone students’ skills, he said.

The minister said, “The models developed in the educational parks will be purely based on the curriculum. Students will be able to learn the principles of various concepts through their first-hand activities.”