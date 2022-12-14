Educational parks for Punjab govt schools

Chandigarh, December 13
The government has decided to establish educational parks in government schools of the state.
School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said these would bolster creativity among students. Discussion forums and ‘idea sharing points’ would also be set up in those parks to hone students’ skills, he said.
The minister said, “The models developed in the educational parks will be purely based on the curriculum. Students will be able to learn the principles of various concepts through their first-hand activities.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...