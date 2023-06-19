Efforts afoot to restore traditional water courses

Chandigarh, June 18
The use of free power for farming has a new casualty — water courses — called “nehri khale” in local parlance, these are slowly disappearing.
As many as 16,892 courses that were carrying canal water for irrigating fields till a few years ago are missing.
As farmers get free power to operate their pump sets, they are increasingly using the groundwater for irrigating their fields. As a result, the water courses from different canals have been covered and/or are not in use. This also happened because water in canals was released late, while farmers demanded early release for irrigation.
The Irrigation Department has undertaken an exercise to restore these courses, of which there are 47,025. A study has found that at places where the maximum water courses have disappeared, the ground water depletion is the maximum.
