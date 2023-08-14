Efforts on to bring back Sunam girl stuck in Malaysia

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 13

The prompt action by the Centre and the state government to bring back Gurwinder Kaur, who is stuck in Malaysia, has revived the dashed hopes of her family to see her soon.

Family members met BJP leaders at Sunam on Sunday while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also informed them through his Facebook account that she would reach back soon.

After the video of Gurwinder alleging illegal confinement in Malaysia and seeking help went viral on social media some days back, the Lehra police have registered a case against three persons under Sections 420, 120-B IPC and started further investigations.

“Her agent had promised work permit in a saloon for Rs 1.20 lakh of which we paid Rs 90,000 while the remaining amount they had promised to adjust from her monthly salary of Rs 40,000. But when she landed there on June 19 , she got to know that she had no work permit, but only tourist visa and the agent asked her to work at his house. When she refused, they started torturing her,” alleged Adakwas village resident Mangu Singh, younger brother of the victim after meeting BJP leaders at Sunam.

He alleged that later the agent got a false FIR of theft registered against his sister and got her arrested.

“After getting information some days back, I immediately took up the matter with the Central BJP leadership and they pursued the matter with the Centre. The authorities contacted the Malaysian authorities. We are in touch with the Central Government authorities and providing all help to her and she will be back soon,” said Randhir Singh Kaler, senior vice-president, Bharat Tibet Sehyog Munch, Punjab.

