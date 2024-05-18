Eight activists detained ahead of Mann’s rally

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

As many as least eight union leaders were detained ahead of the CM’s twin roadshows at Tanda and Kartarpur today. It is the sixth time, since March this year that various activists in Doaba have been detained ahead of the visit of CM Bhagwant Mann for a roadshow or a visit.

MORE DETENTIONS EARLIER Previous occasions in whichactivists were detained include Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and state CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Jalandhar for the inauguration of an Aam Aadmi Clinic on March 2, CM’s visit for the inauguration of the museum at Khatkar Kalan (Nawanshahr) on March 16, during CM’s visit on March 20th, CM’s visit on April 7 to Jalandhar and CM’s roadshow at Phagwara on May 2.

As many as seven activists from Hoshiarpur and a woman activist from Jalandhar were detained today ahead of CM’s arrival. While the woman activist from Jalandhar, an associate pre-primary teacher, was detained an hour before CM’s arrival, she remained fortunate as she was allowed to meet the CM. The seven Hoshiarpur activists — all members of the Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee — were detained for about 13 hours at the Hajipur police station and were let off after CM’s Tanda roadshow. They include Jasvir Singh Talwara, Rajat Mahajan (Mukerian), Jasvir Singh Bodal (Dasuya), Prince (Garhdiwala), Rajiv Sharma (Talwara), Rajinder Singh and Baldev Singh (Tanda).

They had plans to show black flags to CM’s cavalcade. Supporters of the union also protested at the Talwara and Hajipur police stations to demand

their release.

Jasvir Singh Talwara, state convenor of the Purani Pension Bahali Committee said, “I was picked up from my home at 5.30 am and let off at 6.30 pm after the CM left. Seven of us were detained at the police station all day. All we are asking for, is restoration and implementation of old pension scheme which the government had promised. This means the government doesn’t have a solution and is resorting to undemocratic means to silence us.”

For over a month, the detention of activists and protestors planning to meet the CM has become a steady precursor to his arrival in the region. In many of the cases, the leaders are detained hours before the CM's arrival and let off only after he has left the area. Another activist, Shobit Bhagat from Jalandhar, leader of the SSA/Mid-Day Meal Office Employees Union, has been detained at least five times this year.

