Eight arrested for gang-rape of minor in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 21

The Nakodar police have arrested eight persons for the gang-rape of a minor on Friday night.

SP Mukhtiar Rai said the accused had been identified as Karan, Mukesh Kumar and Pawan Kumar of Mohalla Sunder Nagar; Navneet Singh and Vikral Raj of Ajaad Nagar; Vicki Kumar of Mohalla Rehman Pura, Ajay Kumar of Vijay Nagar Colony, Mohalla Ravidass Pura. The DSP said the accused were part of an eight-member gang involved in the crime.

The victim told the police that she came to pay obeisance at Dera Murad Shah and could not find a room for a night stay, so she went to Dera Baba Lalbash to make an arrangement for her stay. An accused met and assured her of help and took her to an isolated place and raped her. He also invited other accused, who after raping threw her on a roadside in an unconscious condition.

The DSP said a case under Sections 376-D, 120-B and 506 of the IPC and Sections 6 and17 of the POCSO Act has been registered against them.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara