Eight cars damaged by lightning

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 18

The thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Muktsar district on Wednesday night.

Though no loss of life was reported, around 200 electricity poles and 15 transformers got damaged. Further, eight cars were reportedly struck by lightning, besides a number of trees got uprooted.

A damaged transformer.

The electricity supply was restored after 400 employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) worked continuously for 12 hours. The maximum damage was witnessed in Malout subdivision.

A senior PSPCL official said the teams were toiling hard and the resumption of power supply for tubewells could take two more days.

The farmers said the rain had damaged fresh sown cotton crop. Gurdeep Singh, a farmer, said those who had sown cotton crop in the past few days would definitely have to bear the losses.

In Gidderbaha, three mechanics who had taken an open space on lease suffered a major loss as eight of 10 cars were struck by lightning. The mechanics said they had suffered a loss of around Rs 20 lakh. “I got a phone call around 6 am that the cars had caught fire. On reaching the spot, we saw the firefighters dousing the flames, but everything had turned into a scrap,” said an inconsolable Sukhdev Singh.

Meanwhile, a number of roads and markets remained flooded with rainwater. The water also entered some shops and houses in low- lying areas.