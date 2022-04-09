Eight days on, no purchase at Jalalabad mandi

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 8

Resentment is brewing among farmers as the purchase of wheat has not begun in Jalalabad grain market even after eight days of commencement of procurement.

Farmer Gurdev Singh, a resident of Sur Ghuri village, said he had been awaiting the procurement to begin at the market for the past four days. Officials said 1,280 MT of wheat had arrived at the Jalalabad grain market till Friday, of which not even a single grain has been procured. Jalalabad SDM Devdarsh Deep Singh said Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj was away and he would inaugurate the procurement process on Saturday. —