Eight drug peddlers held

Abohar, March 29
The police have arrested two people along with 170 gm heroin during checking near Seed Farm. ASI Rajbir Singh stopped a car near T-point on Abohar- Malout Road and searched it. During the search, 170 gm heroin was recovered from Prem Singh and Gurmeet Singh of Ferozepur. Both the accused were arrested.
In other segments of Fazilka district, 40 gm heroin was seized from four accused near a canal. As much as 3 kg poppy husk was seized from Rajkamal Rahul and 100 intoxicating tablets from Hardeep Deepu.
