Eight, including sarpanch, suspended for corruption

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

The Department of Panchayat and Rural Development has suspended the sarpanch and seven panches of the Nalas Khurd village gram panchayat for misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 23 crore.

The department has held sarpanch Munshi Ram and panches — Surinder Singh, Som Chand, Jagir Singh, Ved Prakash, Sunita, Manpreet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur — responsible for the misuse of gram panchayat funds despite a ban imposed by the High Court. Swarn Singh of the village filed a complaint in this regard that was probed by District Rural Development and Panchayat Officer.