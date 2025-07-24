Eight inmates escape from rehab centre

Eight inmates undergoing drug de-addiction treatment fled from the District Rehabilitation Centre at Ghabdan in Sangrur on Wednesday. Six of them have cases registered against themunder the NDPS Act .

On January 5, 2024, nine inmates had fled from this centre. Of them, seven were held under the NDPS Act. They were under treatment on the directions of the court.

Similarly, on April 20, 2025, 13 inmates had escaped from this de-addiction centre. Of them, 10 were arrested by the police and produced in the court.

Dr Eshaan Parkash, In-charge of the District Rehabilitation Centre, said eight inmates fled after attacking the staff nurse, who had been admitted to the Sangrur Civil Hospital. They hailed from Dirba, Chhajli, Duggan, Ballran and Bhai ke Pishor villages, he added. Six of them were receiving treatment on the directions of the court, while two were general patients. Sangrur DSP Sukhdev Singh said they were in regular touch with families of the inmates and urged them to inform about them.