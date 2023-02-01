Eight officers promoted to ADGP rank in Punjab

Chandigarh, January 31
The state government on Tuesday promoted eight police officials to the rank of Additional Director General of Police, including the head of the Intelligence wing, Jatinder Aulakh, on the day of his retirement.
In a separate order, the government promoted Opinder Singh to the rank of Deputy Inspector General on the day of his retirement. He was promoted along with Hacharan Singh Bhullar.
A specially held Department Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting today approved the promotions. While Home Secretary Anurag Verma was on leave, the government gave charge to Anurag Aggarwal for two days to complete the formalities of the DPC.
The other officers promoted to the rank of ADGP are: Pavan Kumar Rai (on Central deputation), Naunihal Singh, Arun Pal Singh, RK Jaiswal, GS Dhillon, Mohnish Chawla and Surinderpal Singh Parmar
The DPC also empanelled IG MS Chhina for promotion to the rank of ADGP as and when there is a vacancy.
