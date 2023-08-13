Eight peddlers arrested

Abohar: The police seized 13.4 kg poppy husk from Chhinder Kaur of Arniwala and Simarjit of Noorshah village near Fazilka. Similarly, 35 gm heroin was seized from Deepika and Lakhwinder of Malout, 15 gm heroin from Rajni of Sriganganagar, 71 kg poppy husk from Khema Sahu and 10 kg poppy husk from Kali and Maluk Ram. OC
Pak national’s body found
Fazilka: The mutilated body of an unidentified Pakistan national aged 40-45 years entered the Indian territory through the Sutlej in the area of Guddar Bhaini village here. DSP Shubeg Singh said the BSF had noticed the body.
