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Home / Punjab / Elderly couple displays immense courage, fights off 3 robbers in Punjab's Moga; 1 captured

Elderly couple displays immense courage, fights off 3 robbers in Punjab's Moga; 1 captured

The unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle intercepted the elderly couple near Gholia Kalan village near Baghapurana and snatched Rs 20,000 from them

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 10:17 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a formal case based on the incident and officially taken the suspect into custody. Photo for representation only: Istock
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Displaying extraordinary courage and presence of mind, an elderly couple in their seventies in Moga put up a fierce fight against three motorcycle-borne robbers who surrounded them and snatched Rs 20,000. Despite being outnumbered, the husband-wife duo refused to back down, leading to the capture of one criminal while the other two fled the scene.

​According to initial reports, the incident occurred when three unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle intercepted the elderly couple near Gholia Kalan village near Baghapurana and snatched Rs 20,000 from them. Refusing to let the criminals escape easily, Balwinder Singh and his wife retaliated and physically confronted the robbers.

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​During the scuffle, the couple managed to firmly pin down one of the attackers, identified as Raj Bir Singh. Hearing the commotion and calls for help, the commuters passing along the road quickly rushed to the spot and assisted the brave couple in overpowering the suspect. Seeing the growing crowd, the remaining two robbers abandoned their associate and fled the scene.

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​The trapped robber was handed over to the local police. The police have registered a formal case based on the incident and officially taken the suspect into custody.

The police are currently interrogating the arrested suspect to establish his identity, determine his criminal background, and trace the location of his two fleeing accomplices. Further investigation into the matter is under way, said Harmesh Lal, the investigation officer in the case.

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