Elderly couple found dead at Batala village

Tribune News Service

Batala, August 11

An elderly couple was found dead at their house at Meekey village of the Ghuman police station falling in the jurisdiction of the Batala police district. SSP Ashwini Gotyal said the crime might have taken place on August 9. The deceased have been identified as Lashkar Singh and Amrik Singh.

The Dubai-based couple’s son called his parents yesterday too. However, when nobody attended his repeated calls, he informed his cousin who lives in the same village. When his cousin reached the house, he found it to be locked from outside. This development came as a surprise to him as the couple rarely ventured outside their house.

Officials of the Ghuman Police Station were subsequently informed. The lock was broken by the police in the presence of the village sarpanch.

SSP Gotyal said there were indications that the woman had been strangled while her husband had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

Before fleeing, the attackers took away the digital video recorder (DRV) of the CCTVs installed at the house. “We are investigating. The motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, an FIR under Section 302, IPC, has been registered at the Ghuman police station,” she said.