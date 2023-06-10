Elderly couple murdered in Pathankot

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, June 9

The double murder of an elderly couple in Manwal late last night rocked the city. Manwal is located on the outskirts of the city.

The couple, Raj Kumar (65) and Champa Devi (55), had two sons and both are living in the United Kingdom (UK).

Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said an FIR had been registered at the Shahpur Kandi police station under Section 302 of the IPC.

“Prima facie, it appears that Balwinder Singh, who had been engaged as a servant by the couple a fortnight ago, has committed the crime. A hunt has been launched to nab him. The kin of the couple have been informed. Robbery seems to be the motive for committing the crime. Several teams have been formed to crack the case. We have some substantial clues and are working on them,” said the SSP.