Elderly couple robbed of gold jewellery, cash

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 23

A gang of ten armed-masked miscreants robbed a farmhouse in Chohla Sahib Khurd village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday by tying the elderly couple and decamped with gold ornaments weighing around ten tola, Rs 5,000 cash and mobile phones.

The incident has left the area residents worried. Amarjit Singh, owner of the house, informed the police that the thieves trespassed the house by jumping over the wall at midnight. Four of them him with ropes and made his wife sit on the bed. Their accomplices started looking for valuables and the gang departed at around 3am, after which the victims called for help.

SHO Balraj Singh said the police had called the dog squad and fingerprint experts, but in vain. He said the police were facing a tough time in collecting evidence as the dacoits came through the fields.