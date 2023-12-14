Fatehgarh Sahib: Elderly man charred to death in hut fire

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 13
A disabled elderly man was burnt alive in his cottage after it caught fire at Mata Gujri Colony in Fatehgarh Sahib today. The deceased has been identified as Chhote Lal.
The son of the deceased, Rinku Kumar, said in the morning, he and his mother had gone to work and his younger sister had gone to school. His father, who was alone in his hut, had been suffering from a chronic disease and could not move on his own. Rinku added that at 12 noon, he got information that his father had been burnt to death due to fire in the cottage.
He said the family informed the police about the incident. DSP Rajkumar Sharma and ASI Ranjit Singh reached the spot and took stock of the situation.
They took the charred body to the Civil hospital where Chhote was declared dead. The police have sent the body to Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital for post-mortem and have started an investigation into the cause.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...