Muktsar: Elderly man shot dead, 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 2

Some unidentified persons shot a 60-year-old man near Warring village here on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sarvadaman Singh of Khokhar village.

He was heading back to his home from Muktsar on a car at the time of incident and six bullets were pumped into his body by the accused. Villagers said the deceased had property dispute with his relatives.

Muktsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh said six persons had been booked on the complaint of the deceased’s family and three of them had been arrested by the police.

“The investigation is in the preliminary stage. A licensed weapon was used to commit the crime. It is yet to be recovered,” SSP Harmanbir Singh said.

