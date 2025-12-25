Elderly man's throat slashed after trying to stop domestic violence in Faridkot's Jaito
According to police sources, the accused was engaged in a violent physical altercation with his wife, demanding money for drugs
An elderly man was brutally attacked for attempting to act as a peacemaker. The victim's throat was slit by a neighbour, reportedly a drug addict, during a domestic dispute in Jaito town of Faridkot on Wednesday late evening.
According to police sources, the accused was engaged in a violent physical altercation with his wife, demanding money for drugs. Hearing the commotion, an elderly neighbour rushed to the spot to intervene and save the woman from being assaulted.
It is alleged that enraged by the interference, the accused attacked the elderly man with a sharp-edged weapon, slitting his throat.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack and is currently at large.
Local police authorities have reached the spot and registered a case. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspect. The victim is currently undergoing treatment.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now