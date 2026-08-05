Elderly woman locked inside Ayushman Arogya Kendra in Malout for 18 hours

An elderly woman who had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday afternoon was found the next day inside a washroom at Ayushman Arogya Kendra (formerly Aam Aadmi Clinic) located near the Fire Brigade office in Malout town after the staff allegedly closed the facility without checking if anyone was still inside.

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Krishna Rani, a resident of Ward 10, who works as a domestic help, had visited the health centre to get some medicines. She was in the washroom when the staff allegedly locked the centre and left for the day around 2 pm.

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Unaware of what had happened, her family searched for her throughout the night, and even informed the police.

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The woman was found only after the health centre reopened around 8 am on Wednesday.

"She remained there locked for almost 18 hours," claimed Jai Parkash, an acquaintance of the family.

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Dr Rajinder Kumar, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Malout Civil Hospital, confirmed the incident and said a written explanation had been sought from the staff of Ayushman Arogya Kendra.

"I have spoken to the doctor posted there and directed the staff to visit the woman, get her medically examined and, if required, bring her to the Civil Hospital," the SMO said.

Photo caption:

Krishna Rani, who was locked inside the washroom of an Ayushman Arogya Kendra in Malout town in Muktsar district.