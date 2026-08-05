DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Elderly woman locked inside Ayushman Arogya Kendra in Malout for 18 hours

Elderly woman locked inside Ayushman Arogya Kendra in Malout for 18 hours

Krishna Rani, who works as a domestic help, had visited the health centre to get some medicines

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 11:06 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Krishna Rani
Advertisement

An elderly woman who had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday afternoon was found the next day inside a washroom at Ayushman Arogya Kendra (formerly Aam Aadmi Clinic) located near the Fire Brigade office in Malout town after the staff allegedly closed the facility without checking if anyone was still inside.

Advertisement

Krishna Rani, a resident of Ward 10, who works as a domestic help, had visited the health centre to get some medicines. She was in the washroom when the staff allegedly locked the centre and left for the day around 2 pm.

Advertisement

Unaware of what had happened, her family searched for her throughout the night, and even informed the police.

Advertisement

The woman was found only after the health centre reopened around 8 am on Wednesday.

"She remained there locked for almost 18 hours," claimed Jai Parkash, an acquaintance of the family.

Advertisement

Dr Rajinder Kumar, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Malout Civil Hospital, confirmed the incident and said a written explanation had been sought from the staff of Ayushman Arogya Kendra.

"I have spoken to the doctor posted there and directed the staff to visit the woman, get her medically examined and, if required, bring her to the Civil Hospital," the SMO said.

Photo caption:

Krishna Rani, who was locked inside the washroom of an Ayushman Arogya Kendra in Malout town in Muktsar district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts